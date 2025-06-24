ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire ‘in effect’ after blaming both countries for violations

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

While speaking to reporters, U.S. President Donald Trump had harsh words for both Israel and Iran for violating the ceasefire agreement.


















