ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump revokes security clearances for top diplomat, security official under Biden

By Reuters

Published

Antony Blinken speaks at the Atlantic Council, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.