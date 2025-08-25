ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump moves to ban flag burning despite Supreme Court ruling that Constitution allows it

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order requiring the Justice Department to investigate instances of flag burning, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.