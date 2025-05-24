ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump hails West Point cadets for their accomplishments and takes credit for U.S. military might

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the United States Military Academy commencement ceremonies in West Point, N.Y., Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.