ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration seeks explosive expansion of nation’s immigration detention system

By The Associated Press

Published

An aerial view of the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Facility in Jena, La., Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.