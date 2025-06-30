ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration finds Harvard failed to protect Jewish students, threatens to cut all funding

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This Nov. 13, 2008, file photo shows the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.