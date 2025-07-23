ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration fights to keep ex-Trump lawyer Alina Habba as New Jersey federal prosecutor

By The Associated Press

Published

Alina Habba speaks after being sworn in as interim US Attorney General for New Jersey, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on March 28, 2025. (Pool File via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.