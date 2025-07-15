ADVERTISEMENT

World

The U.K. says thousands of Afghans have been brought to Britain under a secret resettlement program

By The Associated Press

Published

Clouds move above the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, and Parliament with Westminster Bridge on the right in London, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.