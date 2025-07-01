World

The man accused of killing 2 Idaho firefighters had once aspired to be one

By The Associated Press

Published

Law enforcement and emergency responders at Cherry Hill Park off 15th Street on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, following reports of an ambush shooting attack on Canfield Mountain, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. (Bill Buley/Coeur D'Alene Press via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.