World

Thailand again accuses Cambodia of planting land mines as 3 soldiers are hurt by blast along border

By The Associated Press

Published

A bust of Buddha among remains charred inside a bombed building in O'Smach, Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Anton L. Delgado)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.