ADVERTISEMENT

World

Syrian suspect in Berlin Holocaust Memorial stabbing wanted to kill Jews, investigators say

By The Associated Press

Published

Police officers detain a man at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, after another man was seriously injured, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.