ADVERTISEMENT

World

Sweden jihadist jailed for life over Jordan pilot burned alive

By AFP

Published

A Swedish court has sentenced Osama Krayem to life imprisonment.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.