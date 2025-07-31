World

Suspected arsonist appears in court over Melbourne synagogue fire that shocked the nation

By The Associated Press

Published

Debris is strewn at the burnt-out Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 9, 2024. (Yumi Rosenbaum/AAP Image via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.