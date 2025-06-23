World

Suicide bomber kills at least 22 in Greek Orthodox church in Syria during Divine Liturgy

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, journalists and Civil Defence workers inspect the damage inside Mar Elias church where a suicide bomber detonated himself in Dweil'a in the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Sunday June 22, 2025. (SANA via AP) (AP)


















