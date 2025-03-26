ADVERTISEMENT

World

South Korea's centuries-old Gounsa temple is left in ruins by unprecedented wildfires

By The Associated Press

Published

Pavilions are seen at the Gounsa temple in Uiseong, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2025. (Baek Seung-reol/Yonhap via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.