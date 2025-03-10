ADVERTISEMENT

World

Senate set to vote on approving Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Trump's labor secretary

By The Associated Press

Published

Lori Chavez-DeRemer attends a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on her nomination for Secretary of Labor, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.