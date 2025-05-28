ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. will begin revoking the visas of Chinese students

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.