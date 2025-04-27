ADVERTISEMENT

World

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to pay back Syria’s debt to the World Bank

By The Associated Press

Published

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.