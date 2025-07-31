ADVERTISEMENT

World

Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements

By AFP

Published

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, left, attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Shamil Zhumatov/ Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.