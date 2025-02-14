World

A drone damaged the outer shell of Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant. Radiation levels are normal

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a searchlight illuminates a hole in the roof of a damaged sarcophagus, that covers the destroyed 4th reactor of Chernobyl nuclear power plant, following a Russian drone attack in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)


















