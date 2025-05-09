ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rights groups sue to free Venezuelans deported from the U.S. and held in El Salvador

By The Associated Press

Published

Prisoners look out of their cell as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.