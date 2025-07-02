ADVERTISEMENT

World

Qantas cyber hack could have stolen ‘significant’ amount of data from six million customers

By CNN

Published

(Qantas planes sit at Sydney Airport's domestic terminal on July 2, 2025. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.