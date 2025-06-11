ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Leo XIV names first Chinese bishop, signalling he is continuing Vatican’s controversial accord

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Leo XIV meets bishops during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.