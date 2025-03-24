ADVERTISEMENT

World

Plane turns around after pilot forgets passport

By CNN

Published

United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.