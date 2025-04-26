Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor

Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. World leaders from more than 190 nations have descended on New York City for the general assembly's annual high level debate as well as discussions on the war in Gaza, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and issues ranging from climate change to the challenge posed by artificial intelligence.

(Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)