World

Pakistan and India hint at de-escalation after trading missile strikes

By The Associated Press

Published

Indian police personnel inspect an object suspected to be parts of a projectile intercepted by the Indian Army at Nahlan village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, India, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.