ADVERTISEMENT

World

New push in Europe to curb children’s social media use

Published

An 11-year-old boy plays with his father's phone outside school in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emilio Morenatti


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.