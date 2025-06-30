ADVERTISEMENT

World

Military requesting to pull 200 troops back from California protest duty

By The Associated Press

Published

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth departs an event to promote U.S. President Donald Trump's domestic policy and budget agenda in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.