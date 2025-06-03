World

Maryland woman charged after allegedly hitting child on plane who called her ‘Miss Piggy’

By CNN

Published

Kristy Crampton, 46, from Hagerstown, appeared in court earlier this week for child abuse charges after the incident on an Allegiant flight from Orlando to Hagerstown on Memorial Day. WJZ via CNN Newsource


















