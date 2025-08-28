World

Louisiana urges Supreme Court to bar use of race in redistricting, in attack on Voting Rights Act

By The Associated Press

Published

The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.