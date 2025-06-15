World

LIVE UPDATES: Death toll grows as Israel and Iran trade attacks for third day

By The Associated Press

Published

Israeli soldiers dig through rubble to search for survivors in a residential area hit by a missile fired from Iran, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.