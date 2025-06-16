ADVERTISEMENT

World

Leonard Lauder, billionaire heir to cosmetics empire, dies at 92

By CNN

Published

Leonard Lauder, the eldest son of cosmetics pioneers Estée and Joseph H. Lauder and the former head of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder Companies, seen here in New York on May 5, 2014 has died age 92, according to an announcement by the company. Dennis Van Tine/PA Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.