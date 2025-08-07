ADVERTISEMENT

World

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills five, wounds 10

By AFP

Published

A Lebanese protester holds his national flag. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (Hussein Malla)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.