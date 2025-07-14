ADVERTISEMENT

World

Leaders of Holy Land churches condemn Israeli settler violence during a West Bank visit

By The Associated Press

Published

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives at the Vatican, May 5, 2025, to attend the General Congregation of cardinals in the New Synod Hall. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.