ADVERTISEMENT

World

King Charles invites Trump for unprecedented second U.K. state visit

By Reuters

Published

President Donald Trump waits to greet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP) (Carl Court/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.