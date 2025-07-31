ADVERTISEMENT

World

Kamala Harris to release book about 2024 presidential campaign

By CNN

Published

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will release a book in September about her historic campaign for president. (Big Event Media/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.