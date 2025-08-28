Japanese officials apologize at grave of wrongfully detained man denied timely cancer treatment
Published:
Your August Home Refresh: 12 Stylish Finds To Upgrade Your Space
20 Things From Amazon Canada That CTV Shopping Trends Readers Loved Ordering In August
Our Guide To The Best Inflatable Hot Tubs In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
The Absolute Best Lip Masks You Can Get in Canada Right Now
I Tried It: The TYMO CURLPRO Is My New Favourite Hair Tool, And Here's Why
Little Luxuries Are Important, So Let Me Introduce You To A Few Of Our Favourite Tinted Lip Balms From Canadian Brands
Here Are All The Best Labour Day Weekend Sales To Shop In Canada In 2025 (And Over 35 Retailers Have Discounts Live Already!)
If Your Bedroom Needs A Refresh, You Can Bundle And Save On Products From These Top Canadian Bedding Brands Right Now
The Sundays 2025 Labour Day Sale Has Begun, And We've Rounded Up Everything You Should Add To Your Cart
The Best Kids’ Water Bottles For Back To School 2025
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.