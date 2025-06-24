ADVERTISEMENT

World

Japan conducts first missile test on its own territory as part of military buildup to deter China

By The Associated Press

Published

Japan's army test-fires a Type 88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido in its first missile test on Japanese territory on June 24, 2025. (Japan Ground Self-Defense Force via AP)


















