ADVERTISEMENT

World

Israeli military recovers body of elusive Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

By CNN

Published

This screengrab from a video released by the Israeli military allegedly shows Mohammed Sinwar traveling in a car through a tunnel near the Erez crossing, close to the Israel-Gaza border, on December 17, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Reuters via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.