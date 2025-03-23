ADVERTISEMENT

World

Iceland's minister for children quits after admitting she had a baby with a teenager 30 years ago

By The Associated Press

Published

The Icelandic parliament building in Reykjavik pictured on Wednesday Jan. 28 2009. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gauti, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.