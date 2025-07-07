ADVERTISEMENT

World

High-profile trial for deadly hotel fire that killed 78 opens in Turkiye

By The Associated Press

Published

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya, located in Bolu province, in northwest Turkey, Jan. 21, 2025. (Enes Ozkan/IHA via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.