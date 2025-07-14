ADVERTISEMENT

World

French first lady steps up legal battle in gender rumours case: lawyer

By AFP

Published

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron is seen in August 2019. AFP


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.