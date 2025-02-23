World

French authorities detained 4 people after a deadly stabbing linked to Islamic extremism

By The Associated Press

Published

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses to media during the inauguration of the International Agriculture Fair, in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.