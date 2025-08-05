ADVERTISEMENT

World

Florida prepares to build a 2nd immigration detention centre to join ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

By The Associated Press

Published

A sign marks the entrance to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, a site used by the Florida National Guard, near Starke, Fla., on July 15, 2025. (David Fischer / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.