ADVERTISEMENT

World

FACT FOCUS: Warren Buffett did not praise Trump's recent economic policies

By The Associated Press

Published

Flags brought by supporters wave in the breeze before President Donald Trump arrives at the Trump International Golf Club, Friday, April 4, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.