ADVERTISEMENT

World

Ex-porn actor to be Colombian equality minister

By AFP

Published

A photo from Juan Carlos Florian's Instagram. (Credit Juan Carlos Florian via Instagram)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.