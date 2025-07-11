World

Europe-led people-trafficking sweep frees 1,200 victims, yields 158 arrests

By Reuters

Published

The exterior view of the European police agency Europol headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Corder, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.