ADVERTISEMENT

World

EU to triple travel permit fee to 20 euros

By AFP

Published

Travellers wait in line at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Thursday, July 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.