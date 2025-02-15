ADVERTISEMENT

World

Dozens of couples get hitched at snowy Colorado ski resort on Valentine's Day

By The Associated Press

Published

Sami and Mike Matson of Superior, Colo., renew their wedding vows for the third time during the 35th annual Marry Me & Ski for Free Valentine's Day mountaintop matrimony ceremony Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Loveland Ski Area, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.