World

Delta flight from Los Angeles makes emergency landing due to smoke on board

By CNN

Published

In this May 24, 2021, file photo, passengers wait for their flights inside the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (Ashley Landis/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.